Calendar » Santa Maria Valley Discovery Museum Noon Year’s Eve Celebration

December 31, 2017 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Ring in the New Year early with little ones at the Discovery Museum! Noon Year’s Eve Sunday, Dec. 31 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Enjoy apple cider and cookies, decorate party hats and noisemakers, and count down to noon with “All Hail King Julien: New Year’s Countdown 2018.”