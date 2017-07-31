Calendar » Santa Maria Valley Discovery Museum Pyjama Drama Summer Camp

July 31, 2017 from 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

July 31-August 4 | Pyjama Drama | 9 a.m. – noon | Ages 5-7

Campers will spend the week singing, dancing, and playing make believe with PCPA alumnae Megan Walker of Pyjama Drama. Campers will perform for their families at the end of the week.