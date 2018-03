Calendar » Santa Maria Valley Discovery Museum Storytellers Summer Camp

July 24, 2017 from 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

July 24-28 | Discovery Storytellers | 9 a.m. – noon | Ages 8-14

Jill Iversen, the Discovery Museum’s artist in residence, will lead campers in daily art and creative writing projects. The week will culminate with a young authors fair showcasing the campers’ work.