Santa Rosa Island Camping Adventure

July 20, 2018 from 6:00 AM - around 7:00 PM on 7/23

This is an amazing opportunity to visit the second largest island in the Channel Islands. This island escape will give us a chance to camp and explore within a remote environment which hosts rare trees like the Torrey Pine, one of a kind miniature island foxes and perhaps discover the lost remains of the pygmy mammoth or ancient Chumash relics. And of course the rich Channel Island waters host sea lions, dolphins and whales to spot as we enjoy a fun adventure on the island together!

Adventure Programs will get you to Ventura Harbor from UCSB and we will load our gear on an Island Packers boat bound for Santa Rosa Island, located about 20 miles from the mainland coast. Travel time from the harbor to Santa Rosa is about an hour and a half depending on weather. We commonly observe sea lions, dolphins and sometimes whales as we enjoy a scenic ride to the island together!

The fee includes transportation to and from Ventura harbor, a round trip boat ride, camping permit, cooking gear, 3 breakfast and 3 dinners while camping. You are responsible for your own lunches, snacks, personal gear.

Please note: this trip leaves on a SATURDAY(7/20) and returns on a MONDAY (7/23) due to ferry schedule.

Trip meets at UCSB at 6:00 am on morning of first day. Last day to register: July 17th

Beginners and island enthusiasts welcome!