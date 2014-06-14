Calendar » SANTA YNEZ DAY and Spaghetti Western Dinner & Dance!

June 14, 2014 from 5:00 pm

Saturday, June 14, 2014 5:00 ~ 8:30 pm

Looking for some good family fun? …then don’t miss the 7th ANNUAL Santa Ynez Day "Spaghetti Western Dinner & Dance" at the Santa Ynez Valley Historical Museum on Saturday, June 14, 5 pm – 8:30 pm. Come on out for a hearty spaghetti and meatball dinner prepared by the acclaimed Tattoria Grappolo Restaurant.

Museum gates will open at 5 pm and patrons can enjoy popcorn, peanuts and a no-host bar followed at 6 pm by a buffet dinner of spaghetti and meatballs, green salad, garlic bread and dessert."Territorial Law" will keep the party going with their Western and oldies dance music beginning at 6:30 pm.

After dinner there will be plenty of time for dancing with your favorite guy or gal. This popular dinner and dance keeps Santa Ynez Day rockin’ into the evening! Everyone is invited to share in the fun. This is a community event for the entire Santa Ynez Valley!

Tickets for the "Spaghetti Western Dinner & Dance" are available here online, at the Historical Museum, the museum booth at SY Day and at the gate. Tickets for dinner and dance are only $15 for Museum members and $20 for non-members. Kids 5-12 years old are $5 and under 5 years are free.

The Historical Museum is located at 3596 Sagunto Street right in the heart of downtown Santa Ynez. We are celebrating Santa Ynez Day all day long so pop by the museum to see our latest exhibits, our farm animal petting zoo, Chumash rock painting and more! Enjoy a complimentary bag of hot buttered popcorn, too!

Santa Ynez Day Schedule

10:00 am – 3:00 pm Museum open – FREE admission! Live farm animals and photo opportunity for the kids, fresh popcorn all day!

5:00 pm – 6:00 pm - Gates Open for Spaghetti Western Dinner & Dance ~ no host cocktails, peanuts and popcorn. “Attitude Adjustment” hour.

6:00 pm - Spaghetti Dinner served up by our super Museum volunteers ~ spaghetti and meatballs, garlic bread, salad and dessert

6:30 pm - Territorial Law and dancing begin! Enjoy dancing or just kickin’ back to country and oldies musical hits by this popular local band.