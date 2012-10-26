Santa Ynez Valley Artists’ Studio Tour
Enjoy an inspiring weekend in the Santa Ynez Valley touring the private studios of 28 talented artists in a benefit for the Wildling Museum. Friday evening, meet the artists during a reception at the Wildling. Saturday and Sunday explore the country roads that run throughout the Santa Ynez Valley by following signs leading to the artist's studios. Visit the museum website for more information on the artists or to buy tickets. Early-bird tickets on sale through Oct. 14 ($25/person or $40/couple)
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Santa Ynez Valley Hotel Association
- Starts: October 26, 2012 5:00pm - 7:00pm
- Price: $35/per or $50/couple
- Location: Wildling Museum, Los Olivos
- Website: http://www.wildlingmuseum.org
- Sponsors: Santa Ynez Valley Hotel Association