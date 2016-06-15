Calendar » SANTA YNEZ VALLEY ARTS – ART SALON “LOS OLIVOS ART CRAWL”

June 15, 2016 from 5:00pm - 7:00pm

The Santa Ynez Valley Arts Association is excited to announce the next installment of its 3rd Wednesday evening “Art Salon” series. June 15, between 5-7PM, everyone is invited to enjoy a free Art Crawl through the artistic heart of Los Olivos. Members of the public will be able to explore on their own - using a beautifully rendered map created by sponsor Michelle Castle, owner of Honey Paper - or join a group for a guided tour.

To start, participants should drop by Honey Paper, located at 2933 Grand Ave, Ste E, in Los Olivos to pick up the map. Those who would like to join the guided tour should plan on arriving between 5:00-5:15, before the group heads out to visit Gallery Los Olivos, Artiste Wine, Wendy Foster, Inez, the Los Olivos General Store, and Avec Moi Décor.

Each location will offer wonderful hospitality and beautiful works of art or entertainment! At Honey Paper, guests will preview Ojai artist Nic George’s exhibit “Imagineer”, containing original artwork from the children’s book “The Power of Henry’s Imagination” while enjoying hors d’oeuvres and sparkling wine. Gallery Los Olivos features the work of many talented artists and their featured show “Forever Wild” which includes oils by Claudia Chapman and pastels by Ivanie Finsvik. Artiste Wine will be pouring tastes of wines paired with cheese and offering a tour around the studio showcasing their blind artist, John Bramblitt’s, work. Wendy Foster will have botanical watercolor prints by Michelle Castle on display. Michelle Castle’s botanical works combine her fascination and wonder of vintage etchings and stylized text with hand-crafted paper. Visitors to Inez will be able to taste great wine from Dragonette Cellars while enjoying gorgeous works by three talented women, Karen Bezuidenhout, Jessika Cardinhal, and Kimerlee Curyl, all of whom work with animal representation. The Los Olivos General Store and Larner Vineyard & Winery will have guitarist and singer/song writer Luke Sundquist performing outside on their patio during the event, and will be pouring wines by the glass with special pricing. Local artist, Suzan Hamilton-Todd, will be demonstrating her painting techniques at Avec Moi Décor and chatting with visitors. She will also have some small, reasonably priced pieces of her work for sale.

The Santa Ynez Valley Arts Association (SYV Arts) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit, committed to expanding and supporting access and exposure to the arts in the Santa Ynez Valley. SYV Arts sponsors arts programs, events, communications, and other efforts that mutually benefit artists, businesses, residents and visitors to our Valley. To learn more about the arts in the Valley, visit our website and sign up for the monthly SYV Arts eNewsletter.