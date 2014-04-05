Calendar » Santa Ynez Valley Free Museum Day

April 5, 2014 from 10:00 am

Saturday, April 5, 2014 is the 7th Annual Free Museum Day in the Santa Ynez Valley. The Wildling Museum, the Elverhøj Museum of History and Art, and the Santa Ynez Valley Historical Museum and Parks-Janeway Carriage House will all be offering free activities throughout the day.

The Santa Ynez Valley Historical Museum and Parks-Janeway Carriage House will have engaging activities for children throughout the day along with free hot buttered popcorn for every visitor served up from a historic 1906 popcorn wagon. There will be a special curator tour at 12:30 pm of the popular Japanese kimono exhibit: Kimono: Tradition, Pattern & Symbolism. The Museum will be open from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm at 3596 Sagunto Street in Santa Ynez. For more information call 805-688-7889 or visit www.santaynezmuseum.org. The Santa Ynez Valley Historical Museum and Parks-Janeway Carriage House celebrate the rich history of the Santa Ynez Valley, its pioneering settlers and the five early townships that formed the foundation of this unique region. Through its collection, exhibits and educational programs, the Museum honors the Valley’s past for the enjoyment of generations to come.

Visit the Wildling Museum between 10:00 am and 5:00 pm at the corner of Mission and 5th in Solvang (1511-B Mission Drive) to experience multiple art exhibits highlighting nature. Free family drop-in art activity throughout the day. Special docent tours at 11:00 am and 2:00 pm of current exhibit On Nature's Terms: Paintings by Thomas Paquette Commemorating the 50th Anniversary of the Wilderness Act. The Wildling Museum, where art and nature meet, strives to inspire a love of nature through displays of artwork highlighting the beauty of wild places and wildlife; for more information visit www.wildlingmuseum.org or call 805-688-1082.

Elverhøj Museum of History & Art will be open from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm with free activities throughout the day. Young artists ages 6-12 are invited to a drop-in workshop, 10:30 to noon. There will be living history demonstrations from 10:00 to 4:00. The opening reception for the new gallery exhibition, Channing Peake’s Santa Ynez Valley, will be held from 4:00 to 6:00 pm. For more information call 805-686-1211 or visit www.elverhoj.org. Located at 1624 Elverhoy Way in Solvang, Elverhoj has a mission to collect, preserve and exhibit the history and Danish culture of Solvang and to promote the arts.