Calendar » Santa Ynez Valley Historical Museum Holiday Party

December 15, 2013 from 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm

The Santa Ynez Valley Historical Museum Annual Old-Fashioned Holiday Party

Gather with friends and family to enjoy delectable holiday treats, hot chocolate, wine and cider and cookie decorating for the kids (big and little).

There will be old fashioned carriage rides and caroling through town with “The Gingerbread Singers” serenading you with favorite holiday carols. And at 4:30 pm Santa drops by the museum for a special visit!

Also enjoy the opening of our special exhibit from the Museum Costume Council, “KIMONO….tradition, pattern, and symbolism.” A stunning private kimono collection never before displayed in public.

Complimentary admission for Museum Members

Admission $5 per person (kids 12 years and under free)