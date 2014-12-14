Calendar » Santa Ynez Valley Historical Museum Holiday Party

December 14, 2014 from 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Gather with friends and family to enjoy the Santa Ynez Valley Historical Museum’s annual Holiday Party. We'll have delectable treats, carolers and a cookie decorating activity for the kids (big and little), and at 4:30 pm Santa drops by the museum for a special visit so be sure to bring the kids and grandkids!



You’ll definitely want to see our new holiday exhibit of over 2,000 glass blown ornaments and campy “themed” creations that are sure to delight young and old alike. A special collection of Christopher Radko ornaments will be on display as well.



So take a break from the hectic pace of the holidays and join us at the Museum. Tickets available at the door.



FREE for Museum Members ~ $5 for Non-Members (tickets at the door)