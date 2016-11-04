Calendar » Santa Ynez Valley Quick Draw & Arts Festival

November 4, 2016 from 4:00pm

In celebration of the 30th Anniversary of the iconic Quick Draw event, where over 20 artists complete an original work of art within 60 minutes, the Santa Ynez Valley Arts Association is collaborating with other organizations, businesses, and wineries to offer a full Arts Festival weekend in the Santa Ynez Valley! Friday, November 4 through Saturday, November 6, visitors will enjoy a variety of opportunities to discover the arts in the Valley. With something for everyone, participants will want to begin the weekend by picking up their free Arts Festival wristbands, good for discounts or specials at participating locations, and printed guides, available at the Wildling Museum of Art & Nature and the Elverhøj Museum of History & Art, while supplies last. Plan ahead by visiting www.santaynezvalleyarts.org and reading about all the activities in the Arts Festival eZine.

Highlights include a free, Friday evening reception at the Elverhøj Museum of History & Art, the keystone 30th Quick Draw event, Saturday morning, held on the beautiful grounds of Flag is Up Farms – located on Hwy 246 between Buellton and Solvang, and Sunday afternoon - a free closing artists’ panel and reception at the Wildling Museum of Art & Nature.

Friday evening also offers visitors an opportunity to enjoy “Bel Canto by Candlelight” an evening of outstanding opera at the Sunstone Winery or participate in an art class taught by Bettina Norton at the Alma Rosa tasting room in Buellton. For outdoor enthusiasts, NatureTrack is offering an “Art” of Figueroa Mountain Geology outing Saturday morning, and in the afternoon enjoy winetasting at Buttonwood Farm Winery and visit the studio of artist Seyburn Zorthian. Wake up Sunday to a delicious brunch provided by Country Garden Catering, before setting out to explore the self-guided “art crawl” in Buellton and then head in to Lompoc for a guided tour of some of the town’s infamous murals.

The printed guide is where visitors will discover where to find additional activities such as live music, art exhibits, Winetasting, and more. Be sure to check the website to take advantage of hotels offering discounts on your stay.

Flag is up Farms, home to Pat Roberts, a renowned sculpture artist and one of this year’s Quick Draw participants, and her husband Monty Roberts (the original Horse Whisperer) is the location for this year’s Quick Draw event. Opening at 10:00 am, guests can enjoy live music, browse the fine Art Walk, and peruse the Silent Auction before stepping into the virtual studios of over 20 renowned artists as they work to complete an original work of art within 60 minutes; starting with introductions at 10:30am and launching the Quick Draw at 11:00am. Each artist presents a unique style; from how they lay out their tools, to the medium they work, to the subjects they choose. All of the featured artists have studied for years, had their work shown at prestigious galleries, museums, private collections, and won countless awards. This mastery of their medium is what allows them to create beautiful artwork in such a short period of time. Afterward, there will be a chance to take home the work, fresh off the easel, of a favorite quick draw artist as the highest bidder in a spirited live auction beginning at 12:30pm. Additional works from the Quick Draw artists will be for sale in the Featured Artists’ exhibition next to the silent auction.

This year's Quick Draw features artists Vicki Andersen, Ken Christensen, Camille Dellar, Jim Farnum, Kevin Gleason, Mark Greenaway, John Iwerks, Gary Johnson, Jay Johnson, Renee Kelleher, George Lockwood, Joe Milazzo, Vel Miller, Donna Moser, sculptor Richard Myer, Karina Puente, Luis Ramirez, sculptor Pat Roberts, Arturo Tello, and Jerry Vande Berg. Information about each artist and examples of their work can be found on the website: www.santaynezvalleyarts.org.

The Santa Ynez Valley Arts Association, a (501)(c)(3) non-profit, benefits the community through programs which include support for area arts students, free educational lectures for the community, affordable member shows and sales, and collaborations through a variety of outreach efforts to promote the arts and culture within the Santa Ynez Valley.

For more information go to www.santaynezvalleyarts.org or email [email protected]