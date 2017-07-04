Calendar » Santa Ynez Valley Rotary Presents Solvang’s 23rd. Annual Independence Day Fireworks Show & Festival

July 4, 2017 from 2:00pm - 9:30pm

Gates open at 2:00pm for the Solvang 23rd Annual 4th of July Festival and Fireworks Show at Old Mission Santa Inés in Solvang. The fireworks show starts at 9 PM.

The Santa Ynez Valley Rotary 4th of July Festival and Fireworks show is considered one of the best events on the Central Coast and is their major Fundraiser. All proceeds benefit local charities.

Admission is only $10.00 and FREE for Kids 7 and under. Active Duty Military and their Dependents are FREE with ID.

We have many Food Booths, Fun and Game Booths, A Wonderful Beer and Wine Garden and Kids’ activities including Bouncy Castles, Slides, Face Painting, etc. and plenty of time to kick-back & relax. Live on stage entertainment begins at 5:00 p.m. with local performers, Breaking Silence, Bear Redell and our headliner; The Soul Cats.



Tickets can be purchased in advance at the Solvang Friendship House, 880 Friendship Ln. or Hometown Insurance in Buellton, 186 W Hwy 246 or at the gate on July 4th.



• Where: Old Mission Santa Inés, 1760 Mission Dr., Solvang, CA

• Contact: [email protected]

• Handicap Accessible Parking: Yes