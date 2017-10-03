Santa Ynez Valley Tech Club Mixer
Santa Ynez Vally Technology Club is hosting a mixer on
October 3, 2017 at Hotel Corque / Root 246 in Solvang
DATE AND TIME
Tue, October 3, 2017
6:30 PM – 8:30 PM PDT
LOCATION
Hotel Corque, Root 246
400 Alisal Road
Solvang, CA 93463
Ron Gans Chief Technology Officer, SecurePRO, Inc & Observables
will be speaking about Agile Development and Bringing your
Product to Market.
Ron has been building and managing technology and people for over
three decades. He has been a participant, winner, organizer, mentor,
and facilitator for Startup Weekends. He currently runs his own
IoT and SaaS startup company and teaches Entrepreneurship at Antioch.
David Baeza, owner of ButteredToast.com, a marketing strategy firm that works
with venture backed tech startups. David has built and lead efforts
in marketing for very successful companies including
Citrix GoToMeeting, GoToWebinar, and Lynda.com
David's Topic will be "Trends in Technology.. Hype from reality. How it will
impact you and your business".
- Website: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/santa-ynez-valley-technology-mixer-agile-development-trends-in-technology-tickets-36362384872
- Sponsors: Santa Ynez Valley Technology Club