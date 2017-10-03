Friday, March 23 , 2018, 7:13 am | Fair 46º

 
 
 
 

Santa Ynez Valley Tech Club Mixer

October 3, 2017 from 6:30pm - 8:30pm

Santa Ynez Vally Technology Club is hosting a mixer on 
October 3, 2017 at Hotel Corque / Root 246 in Solvang

DATE AND TIME
Tue, October 3, 2017
6:30 PM – 8:30 PM PDT
LOCATION

Hotel Corque, Root 246
400 Alisal Road
Solvang, CA 93463

Ron Gans Chief Technology Officer, SecurePRO, Inc & Observables 
will be speaking about Agile Development and Bringing your 
Product to Market.

Ron has been building and managing technology and people for over 
three decades. He has been a participant, winner, organizer, mentor, 
and facilitator for Startup Weekends. He currently runs his own 
IoT and SaaS startup company and teaches Entrepreneurship at Antioch.

David Baeza, owner of ButteredToast.com, a marketing strategy firm that works 
with venture backed tech startups. David has built and lead efforts 
in marketing for very successful companies including 
Citrix GoToMeeting, GoToWebinar, and Lynda.com

David's Topic will be "Trends in Technology.. Hype from reality. How it will 
impact you and your business".

 

Event Details

 
 
 