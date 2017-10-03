Calendar » Santa Ynez Valley Tech Club Mixer

October 3, 2017 from 6:30pm - 8:30pm

Santa Ynez Vally Technology Club is hosting a mixer on

October 3, 2017 at Hotel Corque / Root 246 in Solvang

DATE AND TIME

Tue, October 3, 2017

6:30 PM – 8:30 PM PDT

LOCATION

Hotel Corque, Root 246

400 Alisal Road

Solvang, CA 93463

Ron Gans Chief Technology Officer, SecurePRO, Inc & Observables

will be speaking about Agile Development and Bringing your

Product to Market.

Ron has been building and managing technology and people for over

three decades. He has been a participant, winner, organizer, mentor,

and facilitator for Startup Weekends. He currently runs his own

IoT and SaaS startup company and teaches Entrepreneurship at Antioch.

David Baeza, owner of ButteredToast.com, a marketing strategy firm that works

with venture backed tech startups. David has built and lead efforts

in marketing for very successful companies including

Citrix GoToMeeting, GoToWebinar, and Lynda.com

David's Topic will be "Trends in Technology.. Hype from reality. How it will

impact you and your business".