Calendar » Santa’s Discovery Workshop

December 15, 2018 from 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Santa Claus and his jolly elf, Snowflake, will visit with children from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at our annual Santa’s Discovery Work Shop. Families can get their pictures taken with Santa, make hands-on holiday crafts, and go on Santa’s Sweet Treat Scavenger Hunt!