Calendar » Sara Cochran - “Locating Genealogy Records in Archives from Your Couch”

March 16, 2019 from 10:30am - 12:00pm

Sara Cochran will present "Locating Records in Archives from Your Couch " at the Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society’s monthly meeting, Saturday, March 16th at the First Presbyterian Church, 21 E. Constance at State Street, 9:30 am to 12:00 pm.

The digital age has brought billions of records to genealogists' living rooms. However, there is much more only available in hard-copy. Learn how to track down these valuable resources, wherever they are in the world, without leaving the comfort of your own home.



Sara Cochran has been conducting genealogical research for nearly 25 years, and her research has taken her into nearly every State in the U.S. as well as Ireland, Italy, Austria, and Britain. She holds a Boston University Genealogical Research Certificate as well as a Bachelor Degree in Library Science and is an alumnus of the ProGen study group. She especially enjoys breaking down brick walls for her clients, discovering the stories of black sheep ancestors, and helping individuals preserve their photographic legacy.



She began her career as a professional genealogist in 2016 after spending over 11 years working for a pre-employment background check company. She is currently the Treasurer of the Southern California Chapter of the Association of Professional Genealogists, the Registrar for the Aurantia Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Secretary for the Amanda Stokes Tent, Daughters of Union Veterans of the Civil War, and volunteers at the National Archives, Riverside office.



Special Interest Groups meet at 9:30 am for New Member & Beginning Genealogy, Civil War Genealogy, Writers' Support Group, German Ancestry, Italian Genealogy, Jewish Genealogy, French Canadian Genealogy, Scandinavian Genealogy, Computer Genealogy, and DNA. The Society Monthly meeting starts at 10:30 and the featured speaker starts at 11:00am.

Come join us. You do not need to be a member to enjoy this wonderful free presentation.

A calendar of genealogical events can be found at the Society web site (http://sbgen.org/eventListings.php?nm=216).



