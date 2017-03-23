Calendar » Sarah Darling with Stereo Chickens

March 23, 2017 from 7 pm - 10 pm

March 23, 2017



Standing Sun LIVE



presents



Sarah Darling



with



Stereo Chickens



Sarah Darling is sure to take you on whimsical ride through songs about stars, and when cowboy’s use to ride away into the West. She calls her sound Dream Country.



Over her career Darling has released several albums with 1/2 million downloads worldwide and two number 1 videos on CMT and GAC. Her biggest hit, ‘Home to Me’ lead to performances on Conan O’Brien, Fox & friends, and opening for artists like Carrie Underwood and Kacey Musgraves.



The dream of playing the Grand Ole Opry came pass Feb 2011, when Sarah debuted. Her next Grand Ole Opry appearance will mark her 83rd performance on the historic stage. Darling is getting ready to release new music this January. From wishing on wandering stars, to never giving up, it really captures the spirit of the ones who love to dream.





Doors open 7pm/Show starts 7:30*

All ages show!

$10 General Admission

Food truck to be announced soon!

