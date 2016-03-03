Calendar » Sarah Koenig & Julie Snyder

March 3, 2016 from 8:00pm - 10:00pm

Co-created by veteran radio journalists and producers Sarah Koenig and Julie Snyder, Serial launched in the fall of 2014 and quickly became the most popular podcast in the world. At a time when quick-succession soundbites and fast-paced news dominates media, the 12-part series centering on one legal case proved that slow-motion journalism can captivate and sustain listeners. In their live presentation, Koenig and Snyder will take the audience behind the scenes of this cultural phenomenon, sharing stories and providing insight into the ups and downs of creating a new form of modern journalism.



