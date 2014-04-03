Sasha Abramsky Speaks at UCSB
April 3, 2014 from 4:00pm - 6:00pm
Sasha Abramsky will speak on his newest book, The American Way of Poverty: How the Other Half Still Lives (2013). The lecture will be followed by a Q+A and books will be available for signing. This talk is part of a yearlong programming series at UCSB on the memory and legacy of LBJ's Great Society programs. Please join us for this exciting event!
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: The Great Society at Fifty: Democracy in America 1964/2014, the Interdisciplinary Humanities Council
- Price: Free and Open to the Public
- Location: UCSB, McCune Conference Room, HSSB 6020
- Website: http://www.history.ucsb.edu/greatsociety
