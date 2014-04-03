Calendar » Sasha Abramsky Speaks at UCSB

April 3, 2014 from 4:00pm - 6:00pm

Sasha Abramsky will speak on his newest book, The American Way of Poverty: How the Other Half Still Lives (2013). The lecture will be followed by a Q+A and books will be available for signing. This talk is part of a yearlong programming series at UCSB on the memory and legacy of LBJ's Great Society programs. Please join us for this exciting event!