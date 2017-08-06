Calendar » Satellite Cafe Offers First Wine-Tasting Course

August 6, 2017 from 10:00am - 6:00pm

Monica Marin, master of wine candidate and director of education at Los Angeles' Wine House, will lead the first introductory wine-tasting course at the new opened Satellite Café, 1117 State St., Santa Barbara will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 6.

Flag Stone Pantry will provide lunch.

“Space is extremely limited,” said Satellite proprietor Drew Cuddy, a young wine expert who has spent many summers in European vineyards and wineries. He opened Satellite at the front entrance of the original Santa Barbara Impact Hub June 24.

Cuddy said Satellite will offer internationally recognized courses for beginners, connoisseurs and service professionals. The Wine & Spirit Education Trust or WSET, Certification Level One: Introduction to Wine is the first class.

WSET was founded in 1969 to provide high-quality education and training in wines and spirits. Since then, WSET has grown into the foremost international body in the field of wines and spirits education, with a suite of sought-after qualifications and some 72,000 students in more than 73 countries.

Satellite also has launched its wine club. Members receive 10 percent off all purchases and other perks. For more information about the club, classes or other topics, see Satellitesb. com