Saul Alcaraz Glass Art Show, Sale, Silent Auction

April 28, 2016 from 5:00pm - 9:00pm



La Casa de la Raza Presents Saul Alcaraz

Glass Art Show and Sale, Silent Auction, Food and Drink

Thursday, April 28, 2016, 5–9 pm

La Casa de la Raza 601 E. Montecito St., Santa Barbara



On Thursday, April 28, 2016, La Casa de la Raza will host a fundraiser to benefit La Casa de La Raza Youth Center and Pottery Program. Also at this event, an Award of Excellence will be presented to Local Muralist, Educator and Esteemed Community Treasure, Manuel Unzueta.

Saul Alcaraz is owner of SB Art Glass Studio on Mason Street in Santa Barbara. He has been in business in Santa Barbara for over 20 years and has completed many commissions and projects around the local area and elsewhere. One of his latest projects was to transform one of the fountains at the Bacara Resort into a light and glass spectacle. His works can be found in many private collections. He is part of the core group of artists and craftsmen for the Shelton buildings in Santa Barbara. He has been featured in many magazines and has received multiple awards for his work.

This year La Casa de La Raza is celebrating its 45th year serving Santa Barbara County.

https://youtu.be/7w1meEJNTIk

http://www.sbartglass.com/contact.html



