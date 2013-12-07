Calendar » SAVE BIG! Art From Scrap Storewide Sale and Holiday Open House

December 7, 2013 from 10:00 am - 4:00 pm

Celebrate the holidays with Art From Scrap at our Holiday Sale and Open House on Saturday, December 7th from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm at our Reuse Store at 302 East Cota Street in downtown Santa Barbara.

SAVE BIG on Holiday merchandise. All items in the store will be 15% off. Bulk bags will be 50% off.

Join us for refreshments, art, music, and lots of holiday cheer. Make a “Radical Robot” at our Holiday Art Workshop with Guest Artist Jason Summers from 10am-12pm. Stop by our craft booth to make holiday cards. Bring a sweater with you and create your own UGLY HOLIDAY SWEATER. Enter your embellished sweater in our UGLY SWEATER CONTEST! The winner receives a $25.00 gift certificate to the Art From Scrap Reuse Store.

Art From Scrap and Holiday Open House Hours: 10:00 am to 4:00 pm.