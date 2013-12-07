SAVE BIG! Art From Scrap Storewide Sale and Holiday Open House
Celebrate the holidays with Art From Scrap at our Holiday Sale and Open House on Saturday, December 7th from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm at our Reuse Store at 302 East Cota Street in downtown Santa Barbara.
SAVE BIG on Holiday merchandise. All items in the store will be 15% off. Bulk bags will be 50% off.
Join us for refreshments, art, music, and lots of holiday cheer. Make a “Radical Robot” at our Holiday Art Workshop with Guest Artist Jason Summers from 10am-12pm. Stop by our craft booth to make holiday cards. Bring a sweater with you and create your own UGLY HOLIDAY SWEATER. Enter your embellished sweater in our UGLY SWEATER CONTEST! The winner receives a $25.00 gift certificate to the Art From Scrap Reuse Store.
Art From Scrap and Holiday Open House Hours: 10:00 am to 4:00 pm.
- Website: https://www.facebook.com/events/544013635673437/
