Calendar » Save the Date: 73rd Annual Santa Barbara International Orchid Show

March 9, 2018 from 9:00 am - 5:00 pm

The SB Intl. Orchid Show has earned its reputation as one of the grandest displays of the genus that boasts over 25,000 species. Experts pursuing their lifelong passion for the unique plant share what they know and continue to learn about the newest trends in hybrids, the excitement of discovering exotic plants in nature and the scientific marvels of how orchids pollinate and thrive in environments around the globe. With so many species, there’s always something fascinating to take away from a visit to the special three-day gathering.

Santa Barbara International Orchid Show is open Friday, March 9 through Sunday, March 11, 2018, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily at Earl Warren Showgrounds, located in Santa Barbara at Highway 101 and Las Positas Road. General admission is $14; seniors, students with ID and advance group sales (minimum 25) are $12; and children 12 and under are free with an adult. Tickets are available in advance at www.SBOrchidShow.com/.