Save the Lompoc Theatre Fundraiser and Silent Auction

Silent Auction, Wine and Song to Benefit Lompoc Theatre Project
The Lompoc Theatre Project and D’vine Wine Bar and Bistro will team to host a fundraiser Saturday, April 26, in what’s sure to be a fun evening of wine, food, a silent auction and live music.
It’s a “night out” with a serious purpose: Raising funds to restore the historic Lompoc Theatre and bring arts, entertainment and culture back to the heart of the community.
For entertainment, members of Saint Anne’s Place, a local favorite, will be laying down bluesy, soulful rock. D’Vine will offer special prices on wine and beer, as well as complimentary appetizers. The night will be a great way to meet other supporters, give to a great cause and get involved with the Lompoc Theatre Project.
About the Lompoc Theatre Project:
The mission of the Lompoc Theatre Project (a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit) is to restore, reopen and operate the historic Lompoc Theatre as a venue for arts and entertainment, for culture and education, for the community and its visitors.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Lompoc Theatre Project, D'vine Wine Bar and Bistro
- Starts: April 26, 2014 5:00pm - 8:00pm
- Price: $25
- Location: D'vine Wine Bar and Bistro, 107 W. Ocean, Lompoc, CA
- Website: http://www.lompoctheatre.org/
