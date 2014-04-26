Calendar » Save the Lompoc Theatre Fundraiser and Silent Auction

April 26, 2014 from 5:00pm - 8:00pm

Silent Auction, Wine and Song to Benefit Lompoc Theatre Project

The Lompoc Theatre Project and D’vine Wine Bar and Bistro will team to host a fundraiser Saturday, April 26, in what’s sure to be a fun evening of wine, food, a silent auction and live music.

It’s a “night out” with a serious purpose: Raising funds to restore the historic Lompoc Theatre and bring arts, entertainment and culture back to the heart of the community.

For entertainment, members of Saint Anne’s Place, a local favorite, will be laying down bluesy, soulful rock. D’Vine will offer special prices on wine and beer, as well as complimentary appetizers. The night will be a great way to meet other supporters, give to a great cause and get involved with the Lompoc Theatre Project.

About the Lompoc Theatre Project:

The mission of the Lompoc Theatre Project (a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit) is to restore, reopen and operate the historic Lompoc Theatre as a venue for arts and entertainment, for culture and education, for the community and its visitors.