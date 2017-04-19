Calendar » Saving Infected Word Press Websites is April 19 Topic

April 19, 2017 from 11:59am - 1 p.m.

The founder of WP Managed Secure will discuss how businesses can save their infected Word Press websites at a Lunch & Learn at noon April 19 at the Santa Barbara Region Chamber of Commerce, 104 W. Anapamu St., Suite A.

New chamber member Jack Voorheis provides a complete package available for WordPress website management, including lightning-fast hosting and trusted security protection service.

"There is an ever-increasing threat of WordPress websites becoming compromised because of a lack of proper security," Voorheis said. "As a result of malicious hacking activity, innocent business website owners often face their websites being blacklisted by Google, Yahoo, Mozilla FireFox, Bing and other search-engine providers."

WP Managed Secure servers are specifically designed to protect WordPress websites at all times.

“We are an Santa Barbara-based company that uses real technicians to identify, remove and repair malware and contaminated code that bogs down infected WordPress websites,” Voorheis said. “My promise to you is that we will do the finest job possible to keep your website up and running perfectly,” he said. “If your site ever goes down for any reason, a skilled technician will immediately be alerted real-time day or night.”

Voorheis is an accomplished entrepreneur and realizes that the last thing any business owner wants to deal with is a contaminated, crashed or malfunctioning website.

More details are available on the website of WP Managed Secure. https://wpmanagedsecure.com