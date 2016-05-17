Calendar » Saving White College Students: Korean Missionaries in America Rebecca Y. Kim

May 17, 2016 from 6pm - 7pm

This presentation introduces an unusual missionary encounter. It discusses the phenomena of missionaries from the global South evangelizing in the West through a case study of a Korean mission movement that has sought to evangelize Americans, particularly white American college students, across the United States since the 1970s. Why and how the Korean missionaries evangelized in the United States and how their mission efforts evolved over time will be discussed. Rebecca Y. Kim is Professor of Sociology and Director of the Ethnic Studies program at Pepperdine University.