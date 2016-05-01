Calendar » Savory & Sweet: It all Begins at Center Stage

May 1, 2016 from 3:00pm

An artistic and edible feast pairing exemplary Center Stage performances, carefully selected from the year’s best work, with great food and libations at the lovely home of Pamela Vander Heide

Imagine a space where artists, young and old, experienced and novice, can create and share their work with their community…a space where it is safe to experiment and dare the boundaries of your talent because a seasoned, professional staff is there to support and encourage you…a space where the quality exceeds the costs, where financial support is available to the enterprising newcomer, so that art can still find its way. This is not a dream. This space is Center Stage.

Born 25 years ago in a unique collaboration of business, city government, and the community, Center Stage owes its existence, and continuous improvement, to the generosity of our supporters. Please join us at our annual fundraiser, Savory and Sweet: It All Begins at Center Stage on Sunday May 1, at the lovely home of Pamela Vander Hiede, where you will get a delicious taste of good food and some of the sweetest and savoriest moments from our last year….

With your help, we hope to raise $15,000 toward capital improvements for the theater and to sustain our Rental Subsidy Fund.

Here is what our performers are saying:

“You’re the only game in town and thank goodness for you.”

“Love the staff—everyone is very helpful and supportive.”

“Ummmmmm…You folks ROCK!!!!”

Together, we will keep Center Stage alive and thriving, so that every aspiring artist in Santa Barbara can know that there is space to realize their dreams.

TIMES: Sunday, May 1, at 3:00 pm

TICKETS: Co-host $1,000 (includes 8 tickets); Producer $500 (includes 4 tickets); Sponsor $250 (includes 2 tickets); single tickets $75 each or 2 for $100

All seating is general admission. All ticket sales are final at the time of purchase. There are no refunds or exchanges. For all performances late seating is on a limited basis, or is not allowed at all once the performance begins. Please plan your arrival time accordingly.

PURCHASE TICKETS ONLINE

BOX OFFICE (805) 963-0408 (V/TDD)