Calendar » Savvy Social Security Planning for Women

October 21, 2015 from 5:30pm - 6:30pm

Dr. Judith Gerhart is hosting two events at the University Club to prepare women for retirement. Breakfast will be provided during the October 20th seminar and refreshments on October 21st. Dr. Gerhart will illustrate how to determine when to initiate Social Security, identify special options that people are eligible for, and share where a person can obtain a free illustration.

For more information on this event and to reserve your seat, call (805) 388-4776 or e-mail [email protected]