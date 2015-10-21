Savvy Social Security Planning for Women
Dr. Judith Gerhart is hosting two events at the University Club to prepare women for retirement. Breakfast will be provided during the October 20th seminar and refreshments on October 21st. Dr. Gerhart will illustrate how to determine when to initiate Social Security, identify special options that people are eligible for, and share where a person can obtain a free illustration.
For more information on this event and to reserve your seat, call (805) 388-4776 or e-mail [email protected]
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: October 21, 2015 5:30pm - 6:30pm
- Location: The University Club, 1332 Santa Barbara Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93101