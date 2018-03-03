Saxophone Clinic with Eric Marienthal
March 3, 2018 from 12:00 pm - 12:50 pm
World renowned and Grammy winning saxophonist, Eric Marienthal will be teaching a free clinic as part of the Dos Pueblos High School Jazz Festival. Musicians of all genres and levels of experience are invited.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Boone Graphics, Santa Barbara Bowl Education Outreach, Arosha Inc
- Starts: March 3, 2018 12:00 pm - 12:50 pm
- Price: FREE
- Location: Elings Performing Arts Center 7266 Alameda Ave Goleta
- Website: dphsmusic.org
- Sponsors: Boone Graphics, Santa Barbara Bowl Education Outreach, Arosha Inc