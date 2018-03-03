Wednesday, April 25 , 2018, 10:38 am | Overcast 55º

 
 
 
 

Saxophone Clinic with Eric Marienthal

March 3, 2018 from 12:00 pm - 12:50 pm

World renowned and Grammy winning saxophonist, Eric Marienthal will be teaching a free clinic as part of the Dos Pueblos High School Jazz Festival.  Musicians of all genres and levels of experience are invited.

 

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Boone Graphics, Santa Barbara Bowl Education Outreach, Arosha Inc
  • Starts: March 3, 2018 12:00 pm - 12:50 pm
  • Price: FREE
  • Location: Elings Performing Arts Center 7266 Alameda Ave Goleta
  • Website: dphsmusic.org
  • Sponsors: Boone Graphics, Santa Barbara Bowl Education Outreach, Arosha Inc
 
 
 