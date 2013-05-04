Calendar » Say “Aloha to Summer” with Neff and Iration at Sundance Beach

May 4, 2013 from 12:00pm - 5:00pm

Come to Sundance Beach and party with Neff and the band Iration as we say "Aloha to Summer"! This is an all ages event and there will be: -Games, promos, and product giveaways! -Live artist painting during the event which will be raffled off. -All Neff product 15% off in store during the event. -Meet the members of Iration who will be signing posters from 2-3. -Come decked out in all your Neff gear for a chance to win $200 in Neff gear at the event.