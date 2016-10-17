Calendar » Say Amen Somebody

October 17, 2016 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

The Granada Theatre is pleased to announce the next film in the “Movies That Matter with Hal Conklin” film series, Say Amen Somebody, will screen on Monday, October 17, 2016 at 7:00pm accompanied by a moving performance from the Inner Light Gospel Choir. Say Amen Somebody is a remarkably compelling look at the colorful history of Gospel music in the United States, featuring real-life accounts from some of the earliest founders of this form of praise.

Before the film screening, guests can look forward to a performance by the Inner Light Gospel Choir plus a special discussion with Inner Light Music Director Dauri Kennedy, Reverend Peter Hernandez and series curator Hal Conklin.

Tickets range in price from $10 - $20, and are available through The Granada Theatre’s Box Office – please visit http://ticketing.granadasb.org/single/EventDetail.aspx?p=8837 to purchase tickets or call the Box Office at (805) 899-2222. Dates and film titles are subject to change.