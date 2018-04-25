Calendar » Say Her Name: Why Intersectionality Can’t Wait - Kimberlé Crenshaw

April 25, 2018 from 6:00 pm

Heightening tensions in the US over police killings of Black people have undermined confidence that the election of Barack Obama signaled a new era on race relations in the US. The more lasting legacy may be the one championed by late Justice Scalia whose legal philosophy currently underwrites the central tensions in equality law in the United States. Through a Critical Race Theory prism, Professor Crenshaw will discuss Black Lives Matter and Say Her Name as challenges to contemporary jurisprudence on race, and assess the new openings presented by current events. Kimberlé Crenshaw is a Professor at both the UCLA School of Law and Columbia School of Law, and is the co-founder of the African American Policy Forum.