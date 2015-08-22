Calendar » SB277 Referendum Signature Gathering

August 22, 2015 from 11AM - 7pm

Come visit our table at MesaFest at La Mesa Park in Santa Barbara

We are accepting signatures and giving information about Referendum SB277 to place medical freedom on th ballot for 2016.

Governor Jerry Brown recently signed controversial legislation requiring mandatory vaccination of all children in public and private schools.

Please help us put this decision before the people.

Vaccine choice is a private matter between parents and their pediatricians.

More info at sb277referendum.com