SB277 Referendum Signature Gathering
Come visit our table at MesaFest at La Mesa Park in Santa Barbara
We are accepting signatures and giving information about Referendum SB277 to place medical freedom on th ballot for 2016.
Governor Jerry Brown recently signed controversial legislation requiring mandatory vaccination of all children in public and private schools.
Please help us put this decision before the people.
Vaccine choice is a private matter between parents and their pediatricians.
More info at sb277referendum.com
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: August 22, 2015 11AM - 7pm
- Price: free
- Location: La Mesa Park, Santa Barbara
- Website: http://sb277referendum.com