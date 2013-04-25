SB Area Chapter American Payroll Association Annual Mixer
April 25, 2013 from 4:30 pm - 6:30 pm
Join us for the SB Area Chapter American Payroll Association annual mixer with guest speaker Michele Jackman "Working with Generations". Great opportunity to network with payroll, human resource and accounting professionals. For more information go to www.sbacapa.com.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: toneyemcd
- Starts: April 25, 2013 4:30 pm - 6:30 pm
- Price: 0
- Location: Elephant Bar
- Website: https://www.sbacapa.com