SB Athletic Round Table announces Hall of Fame 2014

May 19, 2014 from 5:30pm

The annual Hall of Fame Banquet culminates the 2013-14 school year by honoring the outstanding achievements of local athletes and inducting distinguished athletes from the community’s past into the hall of fame.

The Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table honors and acknowledges athletes, coaches, community leaders and others and pays tribute to a legacy of special achievements in the Santa Barbara sports community. This year, Hall of Fame inductees are:

Stefanie Christoferson: San Marcos High School basketball and softball from 1994-1997

Megan Enyeart: Dos Pueblos High School basketball from 2002-2008

Mike Fitzgerald: San Marcos High School volleyball from 1978-1981

Lola Trenwith Georgi: Santa Barbara High School tennis from 1978-1981

Scott Winnewisser: Bishop Diego High School football, basketball and volleyball from 2004-2007

Rick Olmstead: Volleyball coach at Carpinteria High School, Santa Barbara High School and Santa Barbara City College

Joan Russell Price: Athletic and recreational administration and community leader

SBART (Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table) has supported student athletes in the greater Santa Barbara area for more than 40 years. Each year, SBART gives more than 1,000 student athletes and coaches a well-deserved pat on the back and extra encouragement to help them become better citizens. The organization has no paid staff or office. All support goes directly to student athletes. For more information, visit www.sbart.org.