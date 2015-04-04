Calendar » SB Audubon Anacapa Island Adventure

April 4, 2015 from 7:15AM - 1:00PM

Along the whole west coast of the United States, the California subspecies of Brown Pelicans breeds only on west Anacapa and Santa Barbara Islands. The timing of this trip increases our chances of viewing Brown Pelicans on their nests. Other possible sightings are Western Gulls, Cormorants, Pigeon Guillemots, Scripps’s Murrelets, Cassin’s Auklets and others.

This trip entertains en route and at its destination. During the one-hour crossing to Anacapa Island, naturalists help identify pelagic bird species – as well as other marine life. We will then have two hours to explore the island on foot. To optimize our ornithological experience, birding experts Peter Gaede, assisted by his son Lucas, and Jared Dawson will accompany our group as special guides on this trip!

PRE-REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED: Sign up now via Eventbrite at http://birdathon2015.eventbrite.com

Group size is limited to 17 and there a just a few seats left!

NOTE: Be at Island Packers in Oxnard Channel Island Harbor at 7:15AM!!