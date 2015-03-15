Calendar » SB Audubon Birdathon Registration Opens!

March 15, 2015 from 8:00AM - April 26th

Registration opens today for our Birdathon (count species, be eligible for prizes) and

Birdathon fields trips, tours, and other special events.

Form your own Birdathon team! It can be just you or grab some birding pals and go count

as many different species as you can (on as many outings as you wish during

Birdathon).

To allow your team's results to be part of the Birdathon species compilation, you need to

contribute a minimum of $25. You are welcome to contribute more as a donation in

addition to raising money from others.

Don't forget to name your team and submit your results under that name at the wrap-up

picnic on April 26th, or email them to: [email protected]

See our website for a sample donor letter and details on prizes.

Sign up at http://birdathon2015.eventbrite.com

You may also participate by registering separately for our other Birdathon field trips and

tours. PRE-REGISTRATION IS NECESSARY FOR THE TRIPS and TOURS!

You may also participate by attending our special evening program (pay at the door) or the Pelican Dreams movie.