Calendar » SB Audubon Evening Monthly Progam

October 28, 2015 from 7:30PM - 9:00PM

TOPIC: “UCSB’S NORTH CAMPUS OPEN SPACE RESTORATION PROJECT: Enhancing Devereux Slough; Now and in the Face of Sea Level Rise”

SPEAKER: Dr. Lisa Stratton, Director of Ecosystem Management for UCSB’s Cheadle Center for Biodiversity and Ecological Restoration (CCBER)



Join us as Dr. Stratton discusses UCSB’s 90 acre restoration of UCSB's North Campus Open Space. This project involves expansion of a diversity of habitats from sub-tidal to native bunch grass for a wide variety of wildlife, from the endangered Tidewater Goby and the threatened Western Snowy Plover to hawks and herons. The project will include public access trails, interpretation, and wildlife refugia.



As the manager of the campus lagoon and other open space areas on campus, Dr. Stratton has been active in pursuing opportunities to improve water quality and provide habitat through bioswales and treatment wetlands. She has been working to restore the former grandeur and functionality of Devereux Slough since 2010.



Questions? Please send an email to [email protected]



Please join us! Program is in Farrand Hall; doors open at 7:00PM.