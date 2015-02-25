Calendar » SB Audubon Evening Monthly Progam - Landbirds of Channel Islands National Park

February 25, 2015 from 7:30PM - 9:00PM

Channel Islands National Park is a local and national gem right in our backyard. Often referred to as the “Galapagos of North America,” the five islands within the national park are home to a variety of unique flora and fauna, including bird species such as the endemic Island Scrub-Jay and the Island sub-species of the Loggerhead Shrike. Managing the avifauna of these islands presents a unique challenge due to the isolation of the islands and an extensive history of impacts to the habitat quality of the islands through introduced species and extensive human activities. Tim Coonan will discuss these management challenges and the conservation and monitoring programs in place to protect these unique birds and their habitats.



Tim Coonan has worked for the National Park Service for 30 years, and has been a biologist with Channel Islands National Park since 1992. He leads the park’s programs in terrestrial monitoring and restoration. A landbird monitoring program has existed since 1993 as part of the Park’s long-term ecological monitoring program. Since 1999 Tim has also led the Park’s recovery program for the endangered island fox.

Doors open at 7:00PM.