Calendar » SB Audubon Evening Monthly Progam: A Photographic tour of Amazonia Peru

May 27, 2015 from 7:30PM - 9:00PM

Join us as Dr. Aaron Budgor shares his photographs and stories from his recent trip to Peru, a place of astounding avian diversity. Peru has long been a destination for birders, with famed ornithologist Theodore Parker III stating “Peru offers ‘bird-enthusiasts’ more than any other country in the world.”

Dr. Aaron Budgor is founder and CEO of Aaron Budgor and Associates, a consulting firm providing technology intelligence and solutions to builders, providers, and users of networking systems. He has a B.S. in Chemistry, Magna cum Laude, Phi Beta Kappa from UCLA; and a Ph.D. in Chemical Physics from the University of Rochester. He has held professorships at UC Davis, University of Mexico, and Naval Postgraduate School. He is the author of over 200 scientific and managerial papers, three books on electro-optics and lasers, and one patent awarded in chaotic communications.

Program is free; doors open at 7:00PM.