Calendar » SB Audubon Evening Monthly Progam Avifaunal breeding on the Channel Islands

January 25, 2017 from 7:30PM - 9:00PM

Paul Collins, Curator of Vertebrate Zoology at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History, will talk about the significant changes that have occurred in the breeding avifauna of the Channel Islands due to intensive conservation and restoration efforts during the past half century. These changes include the addition of 26 species that have either been confirmed or are suspected to have nested for the first time on one or more of the Channel Islands.

Paul received his BS and MA degrees in zoology from the University of California Santa Barbara and has worked at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History for the past 43 years. He has published widely on a variety of topics related to his research on the fauna of the Channel Islands. Paul recently published a checklist of the birds of the Channel Islands and is currently working on a book about them.

For more information on this, and our many other events, please go to the Santa Barbara Audubon Society's website at http://santabarbaraaudubon.org/

Questions about our Programs may be directed to [email protected] or you may call (805) 964-1468.