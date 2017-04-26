Calendar » SB Audubon Evening Monthly Progam: Cachuma Lake

April 26, 2017 from 7:30PM - 9:00PM

Cachuma Lake was created in the 1950s to store water for Santa Barbara County communities and the agricultural industry. Though managed for human use, this reservoir behaves in many ways like a natural lake.Hear Liz Gaspar describe the many ways the lake is a “water body of contradictions,” serving at times as a benefit and a detriment to both humans and wildlife. Liz will also provide a more detailed look at the lake's effects on birds.

Liz Gaspar worked for Santa Barbara County Parks as a park naturalist at Cachuma Lake for 20 years. She led the lake cruises and managed the outdoor education program, as well as conducted numerous seasonal bird surveys, including the annual bald eagle count. Liz retired from Cachuma in 2015, but, as so many people do these days, eagerly monitors the lake level.