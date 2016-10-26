Calendar » SB Audubon Evening Monthly Progam: Conserving Aussie Outback Birds

October 26, 2016 from 7:30PM - 9:00PM

The birds in the drought-flood landscape of the Australian outback have developed incredible and surprising adaptations to its unpredictable and harsh conditions. Many birds are nomadic, and for years, the patterns of their movements were unknown. In this program, Claire Runge, Post-doctoral Researcher at the National Center for Ecological Analysis & Synthesis, tells how we are beginning to unlock the mysteries of these desert nomads and the implications for conservation of these unique birds. This talk will include superfluous tales & photos of Australian birds.

Claire completed her PhD thesis in 2015 at the University of Queensland in Brisbane, Australia. Her thesis focused on understanding how to conserve migratory and nomadic birds. For the past year she has been working in partnership with The Nature Conservancy and the Sage Grouse Initiative to find ways to conserve Sage Grouse habitat while improving the livelihoods of ranchers.