Calendar » SB Audubon Evening Monthly Progam: Endemic and Near Endemic Birds of Cuba

January 24, 2018 from 7:30PM - 9:00PM

In March of 2017 Dennis Ringer, Emeritus Professor of Anthropology and American Ethnic Studies at Santa Barbara City College, went on a 10-day birding/cultural tour of Cuba. This evening Dennis will share photos and experiences from this trip.

Dennis retired in 2006 after 37 years of teaching. He took Joan Lentz’s birding class in 2007 and he has been “hooked” on birding ever since. A friend gave Dennis a camera to add to his basic birding gear in 2008 and “everything” changed again. For Dennis, seeing the birds always comes first and then, the photographs.