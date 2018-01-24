SB Audubon Evening Monthly Progam: Endemic and Near Endemic Birds of Cuba
In March of 2017 Dennis Ringer, Emeritus Professor of Anthropology and American Ethnic Studies at Santa Barbara City College, went on a 10-day birding/cultural tour of Cuba. This evening Dennis will share photos and experiences from this trip.
Dennis retired in 2006 after 37 years of teaching. He took Joan Lentz’s birding class in 2007 and he has been “hooked” on birding ever since. A friend gave Dennis a camera to add to his basic birding gear in 2008 and “everything” changed again. For Dennis, seeing the birds always comes first and then, the photographs.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: SB Audubon, SB Museum of Natural History
- Starts: January 24, 2018 7:30PM - 9:00PM
- Price: Free
- Location: Farrand Hall, S.B. Museum of Natural History, 2559 Puesta del Sol, S.B.
- Website: http://santabarbaraaudubon.org/events/program-endemic-and-near-endemic-birds-of-cuba/
