Calendar » SB Audubon Evening Monthly Program

February 22, 2017 from 7:30PM - 9:00PM

The Tree Swallow naturally nests in tree cavities (often made by woodpeckers). Tree removal and grooming disturbs this habitat and is the likely reason why Tree Swallows dropped to the status of being an uncommon breeder around Santa Barbara and Ventura.

Santa Barbara Audubon's Science Committee has worked to reverse this trend by developing nest box programs. Steve will discuss what the committee has been doing to reinforce our efforts in this area and provide analysis of years of data that have produced a number of fascinating facts and identified thought-provoking trends.



Program is in Farrand Hall. It is free and open to all.

Doors open at 7:00. Join us!

