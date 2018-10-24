Calendar » SB Audubon Evening Monthly Program: Birds I Will Never Forget

October 24, 2018 from 7:30PM - 9:00PM

Speaker David Levasheff will present his photographs of birds he has encountered during his 14-year birding career. He will present birds from the US and many countries around the globe. An avid amateur photographer since the mid-1960s, David will recount his challenges and highlights, and describe which methods work for him.

David retired from his career in high technology in the aerospace industry in 2011 and currently serves as webmaster for the Santa Barbara Audubon Society.

For more information about the Santa Barbara Audubon, please visit our website: http://santabarbaraaudubon.org/

Please join us for this free program!