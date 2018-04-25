Calendar » SB Audubon Evening Monthly Program: Into the Mountains by James Wapotich

February 28, 2018 from 7:30PM - 9:00PM

This free presentation will highlight several historic trails that lead into our back-country, including parts of what are now the San Rafael and Dick Smith Wilderness areas. These trails can still be visited today as part of a day hike or backpacking trip. Join local author James Wapotich as he shares images and stories from his hikes along these historic routes.

James has hiked many of the trails in our local back-country. He is a Volunteer Wilderness Ranger with the Forest Service, and is the author of the Santa Barbara News-Press hiking column, Trail Quest.

Doors to Farrand Hall open at 7:00PM.

Photo credit: James Wapotich