SB Audubon Evening Monthly Program: Santa Barbara County Breeding Bird Study

March 28, 2018 from 7:30PM - 9:00PM

The Santa Barbara County Breeding Bird Study (BBS) is a database of avian breeding sightings countywide. It currently contains more than 5,500 records! Adrian O'Loghlen and Mark Holmgren will describe the timing and distribution of breeding activities of common breeding species. They will demonstrate an easy online method for submitting a breeding record and how BBS data can be used for scientific and conservation purposes.

After earning his PhD in Behavioral Ecology from UCSB and conducting post-doctoral research at the University of Washington, Adrian taught numerous classes at UCSB and UW on the evolution of animal behavior and social behavior in particular. Studying and watching birds are his primary past times.

Mark was curator of the Vertebrate Collections at UCSB’s CCBER from 1984 to 2010. For SB Audubon, he currently volunteers on our Science and Conservation Committees and coordinates Kite Watch. Mark birds, travels, and, with Adrian, coordinates the BBS.