Calendar » SB Audubon Evening Monthly Program: The Wonderful World of Bees

April 27, 2016 from 7:30PM - 9:00PM

Scientists estimate that one third of the world’s food crops and four-fifths of its flowering plants depend on some form of insect pollination, mainly by bees. Yet honeybees and native bees around the globe are declining in numbers.

Anna Howell, a Staff Research Associate with the Ventura County University of California Cooperative Extension Office, is passionate about sharing her knowledge of native pollinators.

Please join us as Anna talks about "The Wonderful World of Bees" and their impact on the ecosystem.

Program is free and starts at 7:30PM in Farrand Hall at the Museum of Natural History. Doors open at 7:00PM.