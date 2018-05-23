Calendar » SB Audubon Evening Monthly Program: UCSB’s North Campus Open Space: Restoring the Upper Arms of Deve

May 23, 2018 from 7:30PM - 9:00PM

Come hear about the incredible transformation of North Campus Open Space “From Golf Course to Wetland”! Speaker Lisa Stratton will show a brief film about how the restoration project evolved. A presentation on the project in action — from moving the dirt to building the bridges, planting the plants and documenting the functions of birds and hydrology – will follow.

Lisa is the Director of Ecosystem Management for UCSB’s Cheadle Center for Biodiversity and Ecological Restoration (CCBER), the organization spearheading this incredible project.

Lisa received her Ph.D. in Botany and Conservation Biology from the University of Hawaii in 1997 and has been working at CCBER since 2005. She is passionate about restoration and integrating that with education and research opportunities at UCSB.