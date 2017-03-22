Calendar » SB Audubon Evening Progam: Restoring Bird Habitat on the Channel Islands

March 22, 2017 from 7:30PM - 9:00PM

Come hear about bird restoration efforts on the islands, including Bald Eagle reintroduction; Peregrine Falcon monitoring; and seabird habitat restoration, efforts funded by the Montrose Settlements Restoration Program (MSRP). Speaker Annie Little will discuss these projects' successes and challenges, and the value of partnerships.

For the past 21 years, Annie Little has worked as a Wildlife Biologist for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. Since 2002, Annie has been the MSRP avian biologist and is currently stationed at Channel Islands National Park. In this role, she oversees the implementation of multiple bird restoration projects on the California Islands. Annie has a B.S. in Biology: Ecology, Behavior, and Evolution from the University of California, San Diego. She has been fortunate to do fieldwork in remote places of the world, including Ecuador and the subantarctic island of Crozet, but she is most happy working close to home on the Channel Islands.

Program is held in Farrand Hall at the S.B. Museum of Natural History. Doors open at 7:00PM.

It's free and open to all! Please join us!